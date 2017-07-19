Herrmann, D-backs thump Reds after trading for Martinez

Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Tuesday night, shortly after trading for slugger J.D. Martinez.

The Diamondbacks snapped a five-game skid by getting an extra-base hit from nine players, a first for the franchise. Six of those came in the fifth inning, another Arizona first. Among the biggest blows were a pinch-hit, three-run shot by Rey Fuentes in the seventh and a two-run triple from All-Star Jake Lamb.

Arizona acquired Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor leaguers Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Zack Cozart hit his 10th homer, but Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.

Amid muggy conditions and a 90-degree first-pitch temperature, Robbie Ray lasted six innings for Arizona. Ray (9-4) allowed four hits and two runs.

Reds starter Sal Romano, recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier Tuesday to make his third career start, failed to retire a batter in the fifth, giving up doubles to A.J. Pollock and David Peralta and walking Paul Goldschmidt - one of four walks he drew - before Lamb shot a triple into the right-field corner just out of reach of the diving Joey Votto.

Romano (1-2) allowed six hits, six runs and five walks with three strikeouts.

Cozart, the NL's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, snapped a 0-for-11 slump with his first-inning homer.

Daniel Descalso tied the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and Ray led off the third by drawing a walk and scoring the go-ahead run on Goldschmidt's double.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Randall Delgado will be shut down for 10-14 days while dealing with a mild right flexor strain, manager Torey Lovullo said. Delgado went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco went 1 for 4 with a grand slam and two walks in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86) will be making his first start since July 7, when he limited the Reds to four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a 6-3 Diamondbacks win at Arizona. Greinke improved to 8-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds.

Reds: RHP Tim Adleman (5-7, 4.99) gave up six hits and three earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings of a July 7 loss at Arizona. Adleman has lost his last three starts and five of his last six.

