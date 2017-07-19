Bondsman uses non-lethal force to detain suspect at Motel 6

Late Tuesday night, a bondsman was taking a suspect into custody at a Motel 6 near 111th Avenue and Grand Avenue in Sun City. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Less-lethal weapons were used by bondsmen while attempting to detain a suspect, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Less-lethal weapons were used by a bondsman while attempting to detain a suspect, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Late Tuesday night, the bondsman was taking a suspect into custody at a Motel 6 near 111th Avenue and Grand Avenue in Youngtown.

During the process, the bondsman used less-lethal weapons including rubber bullets, pepper balls and a Taser to further detain the suspect.

MCSO said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the bondsman, they have been searching for this suspect for weeks.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons and the bondsman was not injured from the incident.

