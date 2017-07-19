MCSO releases deputy's name who shot, killed man on July 13

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy who shot and killed a man on July 13 in Goodyear. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy who shot and killed a man on July 13 in Goodyear.

Deputy Jason Blair, while visiting a restaurant on lunch break, was rear-ended in a shopping complex parking lot at the southwest corner of Dysart Road and McDowell Road by 42-year-old Pedro Rubio on Thursday afternoon, July 13.

As Blair went to check on Rubio, Rubio exited his car with a knife, MCSO said.

Rubio failed to respond to several commands given by Blair and proceeded to walk toward the deputy with the knife. Blair then fired his duty weapon in self-defense, MCSO said.

Rubio was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Blair, who joined the MCSO in 2004, was uninjured in the incident.

According to MCSO, Blair never activated his body-worn camera prior to the shooting but there were multiple civilian witnesses to the incident.

Blair's actions are under routine review by MCSO Professional Standard Bureau and he was placed on paid administrative leave per MCSO standard procedure.

MCSO said they will not be releasing an image of Blair at this time.

