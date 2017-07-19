Police search for gunman after 3 people shot in El Mirage

Posted: Updated:
3 people were shot in El Mirage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 3 people were shot in El Mirage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in El Mirage on Tuesday night. Police said the gunman is still on the loose.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Thunderbird Road between El Mirage Road and Grand Avenue.

According to the El Mirage Police Department, one man and two women were shot. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Police said they were between 18 and 21 years old.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue and wasn't shot, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police haven't released a suspect description.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.