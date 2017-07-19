Police search for gunman after 3 people shot in El Mirage

Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in El Mirage on Tuesday night. Police said the gunman is still on the loose.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Thunderbird Road between El Mirage Road and Grand Avenue.

According to the El Mirage Police Department, one man and two women were shot. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Police said they were between 18 and 21 years old.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue and wasn't shot, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police haven't released a suspect description.

Active search for gunman. ElMirage&Thunderbird. 3 people shot. Waiting for suspect description. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/o2SUyORlvo — Jared Dillingham (@JaredDillingham) July 19, 2017

