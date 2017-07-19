The magnificent microburst

(3TV/CBS 5) -

Every summer we see one or two storms that leave us with a reminder just how powerful the monsoon can be. 

Last season, we got hit by this magnificent microburst that ranks up there with a storm that won’t soon be forgotten. 

Jerry Ferguson snapped this picture while flying around the Valley in the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

Ferguson says they were trying to outrun a dust storm in Chandler and they looked out the window and saw what looked like an atomic bomb went off over Phoenix. He pulled out his camera and the picture went worldwide. At last check, he says it hit tens of thousands of websites and even the National Geographic.

A microburst is a strong down-draft that can cause a lot of damage. The winds can be strong enough where they can cause damage to buildings and even take down full grown trees. 

Ferguson is from the Valley and knows just how amazing the monsoon can be. His job in the helicopter is to get the video for the station and at times he will grab his camera and start shooting. 

“The best part of my job is getting to show off Arizona. It’s an awesome state," said Ferguson. "We have some of the coolest weather and mountains and it’s great to show them off.

Microbursts, dust storms and everything unpredictable, our chopper crew is often the first and best way to capture it all. 

