Mother Nature hits the Valley with another round of rain

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Not a powerful storm but the monsoon brought rain to many parts of the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The rain came down in sheets in certain parts of the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
People in the town of Snowflake got hit hard with rain and wind. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Mother Nature has been knocking Arizona with a one-two punch of weather. Storms have brought, heavy rain, strong winds and hail. And we got a taste of all of it on Tuesday.

The rain came down in sheets on the west side of town while folks in Mesa listened to the thunder roll.

Up in the high country, towns like Snowflake and Pine saw the heavy rain that at a time was whipped sideways by the wind.

In Goodyear’s Estrella Mountain Ranch, folks saw a bit of hail mixed with the heavy rain.

That same storm brought so much rain to Rainbow Valley, washes in that area were gushing like raging rivers.

