Mother Nature hits the Valley with another round of rain

People in the town of Snowflake got hit hard with rain and wind. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The rain came down in sheets in certain parts of the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Not a powerful storm but the monsoon brought rain to many parts of the Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mother Nature has been knocking Arizona with a one-two punch of weather. Storms have brought, heavy rain, strong winds and hail. And we got a taste of all of it on Tuesday.

The rain came down in sheets on the west side of town while folks in Mesa listened to the thunder roll.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

Up in the high country, towns like Snowflake and Pine saw the heavy rain that at a time was whipped sideways by the wind.

In Goodyear’s Estrella Mountain Ranch, folks saw a bit of hail mixed with the heavy rain.

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2017 monsoon season]

That same storm brought so much rain to Rainbow Valley, washes in that area were gushing like raging rivers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.