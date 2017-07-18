911 caller describes man risking life for another at deadly swimming hole flash flood

The Gila County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a 911 call from the deadly swimming hole flash flood incident near Payson over the weekend.

A man can be heard asking the dispatcher to send help quickly.

"The man is in the water. He's clinging to a tree," said the caller.

"We need to get someone out here ASAP, because the other guy is trying to go in," he stressed. "The one friend is trying to go in there to help his buddy and he's going to kill himself, too."

The caller added he tried to stop the man but he wouldn't listen.

The identity of the two he's talking about is unknown at this time.

The 911 call lasted about 3 minutes.

The search for missing father and husband Hector Miguel Garnica was stopped short at noon Tuesday. Search crews hoped to cover more ground with double the amount of help, but fears of another flash flood put their efforts on hold.

Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the public information officer for this tragic incident, said crew safety is a priority.

"It's really hard. We want to do everything we can to find this last person. There's nothing we can do at this point about Mother Nature. We can only do so much," explained Davila.

However, each time the weather delays their search, the Garnica's family has to wait for closure.

Officials said Tuesday that after more than 72 hours of on-and-off searching for Garnica, they've come to a realization.

"We always want to be optimistic on these types of incidents," Davila explained. "We're going in as search and rescue, but in all reality, this is a recovery effort."

