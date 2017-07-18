Chick-fil-A testing 'family style' meal in Phoenix

The change comes after research showed 36 percent of customers take their food to-go. (Source: AP Images)

Chick-fil-A is testing a 'Family Style' meal and two new side options in Phoenix. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

The family take-out option feeds four and includes one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Family dinners just got a lot more interesting.

Chick-fil-A is testing a new take-out "family style" meal in three cities, including Phoenix.

The family take-out option feeds four and includes one entrée, two sides and eight mini rolls. The family pack starts at $29.99 with additional fees for more sides.

The switch to take-out friendly meals comes after research showed 36 percent of customers ordered their meals to go.

The chicken restaurant worked with parents to create the meal, according to Matt Abercrombie, Chick-fil-A menu development manager.

"Mealtime should be an enjoyable experience that brings family and friends together, not an extra stress in the day," said Abercrombie.

Chick-fil-A is also testing two new side options -- bacon baked beans and macaroni and cheese.

Chick-fil-A customers can purchase the new options through Nov. 18.

The family meal includes one entrée:

12-count Chick-n-Strips

4-count Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts

4-count Grilled Chicken Breasts

30-count Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Customers have an option of two sides:

Bacon Baked Beans

Fruit Cup

Mac & Cheese

Side Salad

Superfood Side

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.