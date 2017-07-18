Pilot killed in crash was generous donor to school for homeless

Alan Ram helped transform an old Food City into a charter school. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A local pilot killed in a plane crash in Mesa was a generous donor who contributed to a south Phoenix school serving homeless children. Alan Ram helped transform an old Food City into a charter school.

According to Jerry Lewis, the assistant superintendent of Sequoia Schools, Ram was enthusiastic about gathering donors for the school, which broke ground in 2013.

[READ MORE: Victims identified in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course]

Lewis says Ram, 53, even helped the family of one student find permanent housing.

“He talked with him in the principal’s office,” recalls Lewis. “And he became intrigued with the boy’s story.”

At the time, the fifth-grader was calling a motel home.

“When [Ram] walked in he was shocked,” says Lewis. “One bed, multiple families sharing a motel room. He just immediately said there's got to be something I can do here.”

Lewis says Ram rallied with other donors to place the family in a condo.

“He was able to take them on flights up to Sedona and show them a part of life that they would never be able to see,” says Lewis.

Ram worked as an automotive industry consultant and connected with a foundation in 2011 providing funding for the charter.

[SLIDESHOW: Photos from the scene]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.