Woman who was babysitting young girl found dead in north Phoenix

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in north Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was found dead in an apartment on Tuesday and the young girl whom she was watching was found hours before, police said.

It happened near the area of Seventh Street and Bell Road.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, firefighters responded to an apartment in that area and found a woman dead just before 2 p.m. The woman was between 50 and 60 years old.

The 911 caller said the woman was babysitting his young daughter and that the little girl was missing.

Police said someone had found the girl during the overnight hours, which was before the woman was found dead. Officers who took the girl said she was too young to say her name and where she lived.

Police waited for the morning for parents to realize that a child was missing. That's when they got the call and discovered the girl they had was the same girl that was missing.

The dead woman was the girl's grandmother.

Fortune said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

