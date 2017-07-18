ASU commit chooses school over the D-backs

The reason he went so late in the MLB draft was because he told pro scouts he was going to play his first three years at Arizona State. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The great ones never stop working.

Skyline's Boyd Vander Kooi is in that elite category winning the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. Well deserved because he was flat out filthy his senior year on the mound posting a 6-1 record with 68 strikeouts in less than 52 innings.

Delightful at the dish, Boyd hit a robust .495 with 6 homeruns and 30 RBIs in 28 games. Vander Kooi was drafted by the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks in the 36th round of the recent Major League Baseball Draft.

"It means a lot, growing up in Arizona. I've been a fan of the D-backs," said Boyd.

"It is fantastic. It is a dream come true, that is what he has been striving for this whole time," said his father Rob Vander Kooi.

Down the road, Boyd might be able to take the short ride from his Mesa home and suit up for Sedona Red.

"Family and friends, they could go out and go watch me play in the big leagues. That would be really cool," said Boyd.

"We've always been D-backs fans and for him to play for them would be fantastic," said his dad.

The reason he went so late in the draft was because he told pro scouts he was going to play his first three years at Arizona State.

"It all comes down to signability. It is a complicated process and that needed to be done. Those guys needed to know he wanted to go to school," said Rob.

It is part of his process of getting to the show and he is staying focused. The young boy that became a man who is making his friends and family very proud and who one day could play at Chase Field.

"Hopefully, if I continue to work hard, that will happen," said Boyd.

