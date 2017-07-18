Alabama offers Chandler QB Conover

All of a sudden Arizona is a hot bed of high school quarterbacks.

Chandler signal caller Jacob Conover tweeted that he has been offered a scholarship by Alabama.

"Thank you Coach Saban for offering me the opportunity to play for one of college football's greatests #RollTide," tweeted Conover, a junior to be.

With Conover's offer from Alabama, Hamilton High's Tyler Shough committing to North Carolina, Pinnacle's Spencer Rattler committing to Oklahoma, and Chaparral's Jack Miller offered by Ohio State, before playing a game for the Firebirds, makes this football season one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

Conover lead the Wolves to a state championship last season throwing for 3715 and 32 touchdowns. Chandler opens the season against Red Mountain on August 18 and host IMG Academy on August 26.

????Thank you Coach Saban for offering me the opportunity to play for one of college football's greatests #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9UXpGMN9Gg — Jacob Conover (@jacob_conover17) July 17, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.