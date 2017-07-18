Police in eastern Arizona town shoot, kill suspect

Police said the suspect had a gun and was a lethal threat. (Source: Eagar Police Department)

A man was shot and killed by police in the Town of Eagar. (Source: Eagar Police Department)

An officer was forced to open fire on an armed suspect near a fast food restaurant in eastern Arizona on early Tuesday morning.

According to Ofc. Will Gleeson with the Eagar Police Department, an employee at the Sonic Drive-In called about a suspicious vehicle behind the restaurant around 12:45 a.m.

An officer from both the Eagar and Springerville police departments checked it out and one officer found people inside the vehicle. One of them was armed with a gun, Gleeson said.

The officer went back to the patrol unit and tried to negotiate with the people inside the vehicle. They were asked to get out of the vehicle peacefully and unarmed. A man got out and displayed a gun, Gleeson said. The Eagar officer felt it was a lethal threat and the man was shot.

The suspect died at the scene.

The officer wasn't hurt.

Gleeson said the vehicle and those inside were not from the area, Gleeson said.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation.

