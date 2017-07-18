Healed by the light: New cutting-edge therapy available in Phoenix

The Iasis Clinic in downtown Phoenix has a new technology that has patients seeing red, but in a good way.

"You can go to any doctor that has medical grade light and you can get can a 30-60 minute session on your shoulder or your knee or your low back," says Mark Murdock, a managing partner at CryoUSA. "If I want to do your whole body it will take three hours."

The NovoThor Whole Body Light Pod, on the other hand, takes just a couple of minutes. The technology is simple.

"The one advantage is it's a bed," Shaun Almaria of Iasis Clinic said. "It helps with increasing circulation and healing. We've had ... athletes that have gone in with fatigue and they just feel rejuvenated."

The science behind it is a little more complicated. The light increases oxygen flow, helping with healing and tissue repair.

"When you shine red light or infrared light or combined at right wave length, density and dosage, we can penetrate cells into the mitochondria, reduce oxidative stress and free radicals and increase ATP." Murdock said. "You've got things from MS to arthritis to post-surgical issues to pain and inflammation, all the way down to just general health and wellness."

ATP, adenosine triphosphate, is a source of energy for your body. Study.com describes it as "the energy currency of life" and "the molecule that fuels life."

The NovoThor Whole Body Light Pod technology has been used by professional athletes, the Oregon track team, the U.S. Olympic team and even endorsed by celebrities like Tony Robbins.

"It's really simple," Robbins said. "The whole body gets taken care of. That's valuable when I'm home."

Iasis Clinic is just across the street from Talking Stick Resort Arena. You can feel like pro and get back in the game.

