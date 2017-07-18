Surveillance video of man arrested at Comicon released

Newly released surveillance video from Phoenix Comicon shows the moments before an armed man who allegedly threatened police and an actor on social media was taken down and arrested.

Police said Matthew Sterling had multiple weapons on him – real ones – when they took him into custody on May 25.

Sterling was posting threats against Phoenix police officers on social media, according to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. The threats indicated that he was armed and wanted to kill them. The postings included photos of officers working the event, she said.

According to court documents, Sterling was also sending Facebook messages listing a victim by name, Jason David Frank, an actor and popular mixed martial artist who is known for playing the original Green Power Ranger in the kids show, Power Rangers. Documents also state that Sterling set a reminder on his phone to kill Frank at Comicon on May 25.

Sterling, who was dressed as the Punisher, a vigilante character in the Marvel Comics world, had three handguns, a shotgun, a knife, ammunition and a "variety of other handheld weapons," police said. He reportedly was wearing body armor, as well.

Sterling pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, misconduct with body armor and carrying a weapon into a prohibited place.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

