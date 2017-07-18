Chandler woman has unusual problem with internet service

3 On Your Side got a hold of CenturyLink which apologized and immediately looked into the problem. (Source: 3TV)

Being able to work from home is always a nice perk and you usually need the internet to do that. But a Chandler woman says with her internet down, she can’t work and can’t get a paycheck.

Ruth Earl-Adams says television and the internet are a way of life for her. In fact, the internet has helped her hold down a customer service job for the past four years.

“I work from home. I do my banking on the internet. I move money from one point to the other point so it's all encompassing for us,” she said.

But, like all of us, Earl-Adams has to pay for her TV and internet services.

So, she does business with CenturyLink. However, Earl-Adams says she recently had a big problem with the telecommunications company.

“I'm paying over $200 a month for bundled service of internet, Prism TV and telephone. My telephone is fine but the others haven't work [sic] in over seven days,” she said.

And Earl-Adams says no working internet is a huge problem because, remember, she works from home and depends on the internet to connect to the outside world.

According to Earl-Adams, she tried explaining to CenturyLink the importance of getting her internet operating again, but she says she couldn’t get it resolved.

"I don't work, I don't get paid. I don't get paid, I can't pay my bills. I have proprietary information on my desktop so I can't go to the library to do my job," Earl-Adams said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of CenturyLink which apologized and immediately looked into the problem.

They didn’t tell us exactly why it was taking so long to get her service repaired, but once 3 On Your Side got involved, CenturyLink immediately got her internet and TV service up and running.

Earl-Adams says it's good to have TV again, and since her internet is now operating, she can resume earning a living.

And, she says she’s grateful for that and to 3 On Your Side.

"If I'd a known [sic] I would have needed your help, I would have laughed myself silly. But, I did need you and you were there in a big way. And I appreciate it so very much," she said.

CenturyLink is also taking $239 off her bill over the next four months. A big "thank you" to them for that, and the prompt resolution.

