Chandler man accused in daughter's death pleads not guilty

A Chandler man accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Eric Sands entered his plea at his arraignment Tuesday.

Chandler police say Sands' daughter was shot in the abdomen on June 29 and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court documents show the 33-year-old Sands originally told police he was cleaning a shotgun in a bedroom when his daughter bumped into him.

But Sands later said he wasn't cleaning the shotgun and had placed it on a bed when it discharged.

Police say physical evidence indicates the fatal wound was caused by the reckless mishandling of the shotgun by Sands.

He was re-booked July 12 on the manslaughter charge.

