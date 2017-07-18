Tasso Ham Relish, Shallot Butter, Twisted Oysters & Reggiano Cream Base

Tasso Ham Relish

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup grilled Andouille sausage, chopped ¼”

¼ cup Tasso ham, minced

1 cup onions, chopped ¼”

½ cup celery, chopped ¼”

½ cup of red bell pepper, chopped ¼”

1 tbsp garlic, minced

¼ cup chicken stock

2 tbsp Worcestershire

½ tbsp corn starch

½ tsp of old bay

DIRECTIONS

1. Add 2 tbsp oil to large pot and bring to medium high heat

2. Add andouille sausage and tasso ham then cook for 5 minutes, browning the meat

3. Add remaining oil and then add onions, celery and bell peppers. Cook for 10 minutes until vegetables are tender

4. Add garlic and cook for 45 seconds

5. In separate bowl mix chicken stock and corn starch together then add mixture to pot

6. Add Worcestershire and creole seasoning, stir well

7. Bring mixture to a boil and cook for 3 minutes

Shallot Butter

INGREDIENTS

1 pound butter, cubed

½ cup white wine

½ cup shallot, minced

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

1. In a small pot add wine and shallots, bring to a boil and reduce by ¾

2. Reduce heat to simmer and begin adding butter, 2-3 cubes at a time, allowing butter to fully melt until next batch is added. Continue until all butter is incorporated

3. Stir in lemon juice and salt



Twisted Oysters

INGREDIENTS

5 N.W. Oysters

2 tbsp Creamed Spinach

2 tbsp Tasso Ham Relish

1 oz Shallot Butter

DIRECTIONS

1. Line the bottom of a 6” stainless steel sauté pan with 1 heaping cup of crystal solar salt

2. Arrange N.W. Oysters on salt and top each with 1 heaping tsp of Creamed Spinach and Tasso Ham Relish ; broil for 5-6 minutes

3. Remove from salamander and top with Shallot Butter



Reggiano Cream Base

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup whole butter, cubed

¼ cup evoo

¾ cup yellow onion, ¼“ chopper

2 tbsp minced garlic

½ cups all purpose flour

1 ½ cups chicken stock

1 ½ cups heavy cream

½ cup sour cream

2 tsp angry sauce

2 cups grated reggiano

DIRECTIONS

1. Add butter and EVOO to pot and allow to melt. Add onions and cook on medium low until soft; approximately 5 minutes

2. Add garlic and cook an additional 2-3 minutes or until garlic is aromatic

3. Add flour and mix with wire whisk until smooth; cook for 10 minutes

4. Add chicken stock in 2 batches, bringing to a boil each time before adding the next

5. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil to thicken. Reduce heat and simmer until floury taste is gone; 12-15 minutes

6. Turn off heat; fold in sour cream, angry sauce and cheese

