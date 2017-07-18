4 kids exposed to meth, admitted to the hospital; mom arrested

Kathleen Smuter, mother of 4 children that were sent to the hospital for showing signs of drug intoxication (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Kathleen Smuter, mother of 4 children that were sent to the hospital for showing signs of drug intoxication (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Four kids were admitted to the hospital after being exposed to meth by their mother on Saturday.

The children visited their mother in a hotel room when they were exposed to meth, allegedly after their mother had been using it.

The mother, identified as Kathleen Smuter, was staying at the Sheraton Hotel on 2352 W. Peoria Avenue after she and her husband got into a fight.

She reportedly had agreed to turn herself into a mental facility but asked her husband if she could see her kids one last time.

Officials say the kids were probably exposed to the drugs by Smuter.

Smuter had also admitted to officials that she and some friends had been doing drugs at her Sheraton hotel room.

She said that she had cleaned the room and thought she had removed all of the drugs before her kids came.

[PDF: Inspection Authorization for Kathleen Smuter]

According to officials, Smuter's two youngest kids, ages 2 and 4, began to display erratic behavior that was described as fidgeting movements.

Both children had amphetamines in their system, and the 4-year-old girl also had ecstasy in her system, according to court documents.

The father took the two children to the Phoenix Children's Hospital and Smuter and her older two children went to their residence.

Smuter was detained at her residence and the Arizona Department of Child Safety took the other two children, ages 8 and 11, to the hospital for displaying similar erratic behavior.

According to court paperwork, Smuter's movements were also erratic when she was detained as she appeared under the influence.

Her husband has denied any involvement but has confirmed the series of events, police said.

Smuter denies seeing any of her kids ingest anything in her hotel room.

Smuter was booked on four counts of child abuse as all four children ingested methamphetamine, which medical officials say can cause physical injury or death.

