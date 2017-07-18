Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Waste Management offices in Phoenix

Phoenix police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting at the Waste Management offices in Phoenix.

Jarrell Stephens, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday.

He's facing charges of creating a hoax, threats, computer tampering and harassment.

On March 7, 2017, Phoenix police responded to the Waste Management offices at 2625 W. Grandview Road, near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, to investigate reports of threats made against the facility via a Craigslist account.

The social media posting threatened a mass shooting at the facility and garnered much media attention and concern for the Waste Management employees and management.

Apparently, Stephens is a former Waste Managment employee who was angry about being fired from the company.

According to court documents, in one of the threats Stephens wrote, "letting me go was a big mistake."?

[PDF: Initial police report on Waste Management threat arrest]

During the investigation, Waste Management made significant upgrades to their security protocols.

Investigators from the Phoenix Police Department and the FBI Phoenix Field Office worked together to investigate the incident.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, the suspect posted another threat online.

This threat now included a list of names of targeted individuals who are employees at the victim business.

On the same day of the posting, an emergency call for service reporting shots fired at the business generated a substantial police response.

The calls for service were unsubstantiated. However, Waste Management again made additional enhancements to their security protocols and the investigation continued.

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, Phoenix Police identified Stephens as the suspect involved in these incidents.

Police located and arrested Stephens without incident.

His bond was set at $10,000.

