Light therapy has athletes back in the game in no time

New technology in downtown Phoenix has professional players back in the game in no time.

The Phoenix Suns have been going to the IASIC Clinic in downtown Phoenix to use their cutting edge NovoTHOR, a whole body light pod designed to rehab muscular fatigue.

"You can go to any doctor that has medical grade light lasers and you can get a 30- to 60-minute session on your shoulder or your knee or your lower back," said Mark Murdock, CyroUSA managing partner. "But if I want to do your whole body it will take a doctor three hours."

The technology is simple. A patient lies in the pod just like a bed and the red light helps increase circulation and healing, allowing players to feel rejuvenated.

The science behind it is more complicated. When the red light is shined at the right power and dosage it increases oxygen flow, helping heal and repair tissue.

"When you shine red light, or infrared light, or combined, at the right wave length, the right power density and right dosage into the human body, we can penetrate the cell into the mitochondria and reduce oxygenated stress and free radicals and increase ATP," said Murdock.

This technology has been used by professional athletes, U.S. Olympic team and even endorsed by Tony Robbins.

The technology is just across the street from Talking Stick Resort Arena, allowing Suns players to get back into the game. Even the Arizona Cardinals have this "bed" installed at their facility.

