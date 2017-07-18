Man arrested in connection to the Roach Fire

The Roach Fire ultimately burned over 300 acres and destroyed 14 structures including 1 occupied residence and 4 unoccupied residences, according to PCSO. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for his alleged involvement in connections to the Roach Fire.

PCSO deputies arrested James Brumley on July 14 after arson investigators traced the fire to Brumley's property.

The Roach Fire initially started on July 7 in the Dudleyville area and spread through the riverbed.

Deputies immediately began evacuations after several residences became in danger of being destroyed.

The Roach Fire ultimately burned over 300 acres and destroyed 14 structures including 1 occupied residence and 4 unoccupied residences, according to PCSO.

The costs of the fire exceeded $1.1 million, with almost $1 million in damages and financial loss.

PCSO said investigators determined that the fire may have been human caused and may have started out as a controlled burn that got out of control.

After interviewing several witnesses, investigators were led to Brumley's residence.

Arson investigators from the Golder Ranch Fire Department assisted in the investigation and traced the fire back to Brumley's property. They advised a smoldering burn pile was reignited due to the winds and spread, PCSO said.

Investigators questioned Brumley, who denied starting the fire. Brumley was arrested and booked on reckless burning and five counts of criminal damage.

