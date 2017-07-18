Fire restrictions now lifted on some state-owned lands

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has lifted fire restrictions on state-owned and state-managed lands in several counties. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has lifted fire restrictions on state-owned and state-managed lands in several counties.

The move was made Monday afternoon with the recent monsoon rains in the northern and central portions of the state.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Fire restrictions in effect for central Arizona starting June 1]

Apache, Gila, Maricopa, Navajo and Yavapai counties now have been released from Stage I Fire Restrictions.

This means campfires will be allowed once again, but forestry officials still urge the public to be safe with fire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

On Tuesday morning, Coconino County and a portion of Mohave County will be released from Stage I restrictions.

The Mohave County area affected includes state-owned and managed lands north of the Hualapai Reservation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.