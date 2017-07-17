Lego Brick Fest Live will make a stop in Scottsdale

Everyone's favorite toy is making an appearance in the Valley, just make sure you don't step on one barefoot.

The Brick Fest Live Lego Fan Experience will make a stop in Scottsdale this weekend as part of its nationwide tour.

Your chance to play with Lego bricks will start on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and end on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

The event page says the venue will have over a million Lego bricks and gives Lego lovers an opportunity to make creative designs.

And the Fan Experience will have specialized activities as well, including The Glow Zone with luminescent Legos, the Brick Fest Derby where you can build a Lego car to race down a track, and even a Lego-themed mini golf course, according to the event page.

Of course, Lego fans are free to build whatever they desire.

The event will also have Lego video games and the Brick Fest Trivia and Entertainment, where prizes will be available.

Admission ranges from $24.50 to $49.50. Children age 2 and under are free.

For more information, visit the Brick Fest event page when it comes to Scottsdale.

