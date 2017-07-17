New video shows more of deadly flash flood

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A group of people off-roading tried to clear people out of the path of a deadly flash flood near Payson on Saturday.

"We'd never seen anything like it," Ken Maki, who caught the flood on his cell phone, said.

He volunteers in the Tonto National Forest, tending to the trails, and expected some sort of flooding from a recent wildfire.

"But we never imagined this. You could hear the water and all the trees and branches breaking as it approached," Maki said.

After realizing the severity of the flood, Maki and the others went downstream to popular picnic areas.

"We told them a flood was coming. If they'd stayed another few minutes, they would've been caught in the flood like the others," Maki said, referring to the nine family members killed by the flood.

