Fountain Hills Golf Club closes after monsoon rips off roof

All is calm outside the Desert Canyon Golf Club, but inside things are a mess.

The storms that blew through the area over the weekend caused a lot of damage to the business.

"Went through our double doors into the restaurant and literally had water covering my feet," said Sonja Ort of Desert Canyon Golf Club.

Ort, whose family owns the business, says she walked into a disaster. The ceiling was open in multiple places, electrical wires were hanging, insulation was covering tables and chairs.

"The roof of our patio was ripped off and the top flew on top of the roof of the restaurant so, one to many roofs in one place," said Ort.

The collapsed roof snapped the main beam holding up the ceiling, which broke open the sprinkler system, causing a leak. That water flooded the entire dining room.

"We are trying to see it as something we can work with, but it's significant," said Ort.

The course itself only had a few downed trees, so golfers should be able to tee off in a few days.

As for the club house, "the restaurant will have to be closed until everything is fixed and safe," said Ort. That could take months.

The clean-up has begun but Ort and her family are worried about future storms.

"We have a tarp up and um some wood to cover the hole. We are hoping that it is going to hold," said Ort.

