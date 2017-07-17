Fountain Hills Golf Club closes after monsoon rips off roof

Fountain Hills Golf Club closes after monsoon rips off roofPosted: Updated:
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico inhaled a toxic gas, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Woman finds identical twin sister after 33 years apart
Amanda Dunford was only seven or eight years old when she learned she had a twin sister.More >
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' disease
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' disease
An Ottawa County boy is battling a disease so rare, less than 300 cases have been reported in the entire world.More >
Take a flight back to the 1970s with a retro dining experience
Get ready for a flight back in time.More >
'Player of the Year' spends spring break hard at work
Taylor Chavez knows the value of hard work and the Gatorade Player of the Year is spending spring break trying to make some extra cash before heading off to college.More >
Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect
Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags enough for six meals to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Parents poured hot oil on daughter for refusing arranged marriage: police
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Monsoon emergency phone book: Click-to-call links
We've put together an emergency phonebook with click-to-call links for you so you have the numbers you need when a monsoon storm hits.More >
