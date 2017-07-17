Sky Harbor, known as the friendliest airport, recognized as most innovative

America’s friendliest airport can now add a new accomplishment to its resume.

Sky Harbor International Airport was awarded the second annual Airport Innovation Award for initiating programs and technology that improve passenger experience.

"Our goal is to deliver world-class customer service to every customer every day,” said Director of Aviation Services Jim Bennett.

Sky Harbor has initiated numerous projects since its induction into the American Association of Airport’s Accelerator Partner program to earn this award.

The airport completed the first phase of a $590 million redesign project December 2016 of Terminal 3. The project and future phases will increase the efficiency of the passenger intake process.

Technologies established during this redesign will improve security and consolidate business intelligence operation to improve operating efficiency.

PHX’s list of airport improvements goes beyond airport design.

It has partnered with Arc of Wings for the “Wings of Autism” event. The ‘dress rehearsal” event allowed autistic youth’s and their families to practice the check-in, TSA checkpoint, and airplane boarding process.

We are so honored to receive the Airport Innovation Award from @AAAEDelivers! https://t.co/Zj3tcEUMGl https://t.co/oDF5LxOdQO — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 13, 2017

The American Association of Airport Executives partners with 850 airports through its Accelerator Airport Partner Program to influence and drive innovation for the airport community.

