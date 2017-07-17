McCain's surgery anything but 'minor'

Sen. John McCain is planning a return to the Senate next week following a surgery to remove a two inch blood clot over his eye, but his recovery may take longer than he anticipates.

One of the Valley's top neurosurgeons says it could take Arizona's senior senator two weeks to recuperate, further pushing back a vote on the GOP health care.

"If there are no other issues, then two weeks would be a very reasonable recovery time," says Dr. Joseph Zabramski, a surgeon with Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix.

Zabramski also says the craniotomy McCain underwent is a serious procedure because, "there is no such thing as minor in neurosurgery."

During the surgery he says doctors make an incision above the eye and temporarily remove part of bone.

This exposes the brain and allows doctors to remove the clot from the frontal lobe.

Zabramski, who is not McCain's doctor, held off on calling it brain surgery because he is not familiar with the specifics of McCain case.

Sometimes, he says, the clot is located outside the brain, meaning doctors would not have to go into the brain matter to remove the abnormality.

While his office says the senator is in good condition, he doesn't have a clean bill of health just yet.

McCain is still waiting for the results of a pathology report, which usually take several days to complete.

Senate leaders have delayed the vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare until next week until McCain returns.

However, late Monday the Associated Press is reporting that two more Republican senators announced they will not be voting for the Republican health bill, dealing a significant blow Republican hopes of scraping President Barack Obama's signature piece of legislation.

