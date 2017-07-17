Crews respond to bee attack in Scottsdale

Fire crews from Scottsdale and Tempe responded to a bee attack Monday afternoon.

Scottsdale fire says the incident happened near General Dynamics Mission Systems, specifically when bees stung a 62-year-old man in his vehicle.

Although crews were unable to locate a hive, they found multiple bees in the vehicle.

The man was transported by paramedics and treated for his injuries, according to Scottsdale fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.