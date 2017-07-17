UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly plane crash on Mesa golf course

Two people were killed in a plane crash on a golf course in Mesa. (Source: Jasmine Beals)

The Mesa Police Department has identified the two victims who were killed in a plane crash near Falcon Field Monday evening.

The two individuals were identified as Alan Ram, 53, who was the pilot and 22-year-old Krista Buchanan, who was the passenger.

The single-engine plane, a Lancair Evolution, crashed onto the fairway of the 10th hole at Longbow Golf Club around 5 p.m. Planes heading west to Falcon Field often fly low over the golf course, which is located near McDowell Road between Recker and Higley roads.

According to the FAA, the pilot reported mechanical trouble and said the plane was unable to reach the airport. The plane went down about a half mile from Runway 22, said Allen Kenitzer in the agency's communications office.

Aerials from the news helicopter showed the plane was destroyed. The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

A handful of people were on the golf course at the time, but no one was playing the 10th hole when the crash happened, according to employees of the course. No one on the ground was hurt.

Witnesses described the crash as a loud "boom." Cell phone photos show thick smoke and flames erupting from the wreckage.

There were no skid marks on the golf course. The airport remained open.

According to FlightAware, a Lancair Evolution flying from Phoenix Deer Valley Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California was diverted to Falcon Field at 4:52 p.m. It was the only Lancair Evolution on FlightAware's airport arrival logs that afternoon or evening.

On Tuesday, Mesa police officials confirmed the aircraft involved was a Lancair Evolution.

Falcon Field is a regional airport that pilots use to fly smaller and often older planes.

This is not the first deadly crash at Longbow Golf Club. Two people were killed in September 2004 when a small plane crashed onto the 15th fairway.

