Local food bank to hold opening ceremony

The Midwest Food Bank Arizona Division will hold a grand opening ceremony on August 3. (Source: Midwest Food Bank)

The Midwest Food Bank is holding a grand opening ceremony at their new Arizona Division location August 3 at 11:30 a.m.

The Gilbert food bank located at 725 E. Baseline Road welcomes the community to tour the 27,000-square-foot facility.

Lunch from Brio Tuscan Grill will be served after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Arizona Food Bank has distributed food to 30 nonprofit organizations and food pantries across Arizona since it opened in February 2017.

Please join us for our grand opening on August 3rd! pic.twitter.com/tmqSQv4rsP — Midwest Food Bank AZ (@FoodMidwest) July 3, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.