Local food bank to hold opening ceremony

The Midwest Food Bank is holding a grand opening ceremony at their new Arizona Division location August 3 at 11:30 a.m.

The Gilbert food bank located at 725 E. Baseline Road welcomes the community to tour the 27,000-square-foot facility.

Lunch from Brio Tuscan Grill will be served after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Arizona Food Bank has distributed food to 30 nonprofit organizations and food pantries across Arizona since it opened in February 2017.

