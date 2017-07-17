PD: Man stabs brother over video game

Felipe Barajas Ramirez allegedly stabbed his brother David Ramirez during a physical altercation over a video game. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man is dead after his brother stabbed him over an argument about video games, police said.

Mesa police say that at about 5:46 p.m. Friday, David Ramirez, 24, approached his brother Felipe Barajas Ramirez, 28, in their apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue and said he wanted to play video games.

But Felipe declined and said he was watching television.

An argument escalated to a fight and David was stabbed by a 4-inch folding knife that Felipe was fiddling with before the altercation, court documents said.

[RAW VIDEO: Man accused of killing brother makes court appearance]

Felipe's girlfriend saw the blood and called 911.

David was transported to Banner Desert Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Felipe is charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set a cash bond for Felipe at $750,000.

