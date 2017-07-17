Phoenix police ask for help finding suspect from fatal beating

Phoenix police are asking for help finding the man who beat a man to death last month.

According to investigators, a man went into a commercial business near 18th Ave. and Glendale on June 29 seeking a drink of water.

Prior to leaving the store, the man was seen pouring water onto another man who was sleeping identified as Lionel Larue. He then began to beat and kick Larue.

A police spokesman said Larue was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are looking for is a man age 17 to 20 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" in height and around 170 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white head band, red backpack and white shoes.

Anyone that recognizes or has information on the about this incident is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.