Man, car fished out of canal in Mesa Monday

A man standing on his car were found in this canal. (17 July 2017) [Source: Mesa Fire and Medical]

Mesa Fire and Medical rescue crews near Broadway and Val Vista. (17 July 2017) [Source: Mesa Fire and Medical]

Mesa officials remove a car from a canal near Broadway and Val Vista Monday. (17 July 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

their investigation is ongoing as to how he ended up in the canal. (17 July 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

A man standing on the roof of his car in a canal in Mesa were rescued by authorities Mesa Monday morning.

Fire officials were not sure how either of them ended up in the canal near Broadway and Val Vista.

Mesa Fire and Medical spokesman Capt. Forrest Smith said the man was, "inexplicably in a canal," near 400 south 40th street around 11:15 a.m.

"The first arriving crew got the man off the roof of his car almost immediately," said Smith. He was not injured.

Mesa Police Dept. spokesman Det. Nik Rasheta said there were no obvious signs of impairment or foul play.

Rasheta also said their investigation is ongoing as to how he ended up in the canal.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.