1 year since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson was reported missing

Crystal Wilson, Jesse's mom, made a tearful plea for him to return shortly after he vanished. (

Tuesday marks one year since 10-year-old Jesse Wilson was reported missing from his Buckeye home.

His mother told police she discovered him missing the morning of July 18. He hasn't been seen since the night before just after 9:30 p.m.

[RELATED: Missing Buckeye boy: Police set up special phone number, email for tips]

It was reported that he may have been wearing grey shorts, black shoes and socks since these items were also missing.

The whole community searched areas around his home, including neighbors, and authorities. They searched on foot with K9s and by air with drones. Nothing has turned up.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Jesse Wilson: 10-year-old boy missing since July 2016]

The investigators on the case are still looking for any evidence or leads related to Jesse's disappearance. The trail seems to have grown cold.

[RELATED: Investigators revisit home of missing Buckeye boy as search continues]

Detective Tamela Skaggs of Buckeye police says that this case is one that weighs heavily on the entire community.

"We want to thank all the agencies that came out, the citizens that came out and helped us. This is a little boy that they don't know and they came out to help us look for him," said Skaggs.

Any tips or information about Jesse's whereabouts should be submitted to the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.