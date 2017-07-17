Law enforcement hosts BBQ to fundraiser for injured officer

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) hosted a BBQ fundraiser Monday, July 17 in support of Ofc. James Wolfenden.

Wolfenden was seriously injured on Father's Day after his police vehicle was stuck by a red light runner at 35th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

He is unable to return back to duty for the next several months due to his injuries.

His wife is a teacher and will also have to take time off work to tend to Wolfenden's extensive care during his long recovery.

Wolfenden is also the father of two children.

PLEA and officers from the Cactus Park Precinct hosted a BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1102 W. Adams Street in Phoenix.

The funds will go toward assisting the Wolfenden family with their financial needs.

