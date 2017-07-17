Monday, July 17

Summer Splash: Lake Pleasant

It's Water Week at GMAZ and we're starting our week at Lake Pleasant, showing you what the area has to offer and how to keep cool by getting wet. Take your "Summer Splash" with us, as we try our hand at all things water-related.

Pleasant Water Sports

Scorpion Bay Marina

Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Hang 10 with the surfers at Big Surf

For this week's "water week," we "hang 10" with the surfers at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe. The park opened for the 2017 season back in early May, and you can believe, as the temps began to heat up, so did the park with lots of surfers wanted to ride that perfect wave.

Big Surf Attractions:

Waikiki Beach Wave Pool

America's original wave pool with 2.5 million gallons of water, Waikiki Beach is the place to be on a hot summer day. We also have rafts, boogie boards and surf boards available for rental during normal operating hours. All guests under 48 inches in height will be required to wear a life vest, provided complimentary by Big Surf Waterpark. Also, children eight years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Bora Bora Bay

Enjoy the tipping tree frogs. The perfect attraction for the climbing monkeys in your family. All parents must be accompanied by a child for access in this Kool Kids Zone.

Otter Slides

These smaller slides drop down into Bora Bora Bay. These slides are especially geared for the kids 48 inches and under.

Hurricane Slides

Calling all daredevils! Plunge down either of the three body slides for the thrill of your visit. Whichever you choose, just make sure you measure yourself at the bottom before you make the journey up to the top. Must be 48 inches or taller to ride. *Currently under repair, will be back open Thursday, June 4th. Thank you for your patience*

The Black Hole

Not for the weak of heart, Ride a tube down our DARK enclosed slide. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Tornado Twisters

Race your family or friends down these twisting body slides. Must be 48 inches or taller to ride.

White Serpentine Slide

An exciting tube ride through several twists and turns that are sure to bring you back for more. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Kilauea Cove Slides

Ride a single or double tube down this monstrous slide. The view from the top is awesome. Make sure to bring a camera to get those facial expressions as your buddies slide into the catch pool. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Captain Cook's Landing

This area is for the toddlers in the group. There's a giant frog, an alligator, a seal, and a turtle for the little ones to play on. Don't worry the animals won't bite! Please note this is for children under 48 inches and adult supervision is required at all times.

Tahitian Twisters

Fun filled body slides for the kids to race down. Must be 36 inches or taller to ride.

Cyclone & Tsunami Slides

Plunge down these twisting slides to Mona Loa Bay below. Must be 36 inches or taller to ride.

Mauna Kea Zip Line

This brand-new thrill ride will get your heart racing as you scream over the top of the wave pool on our secure zip line. Named after the highest peak in the state of Hawaii, you'll travel over 300 feet from one side of the wave pool to the next.

Here are some more details:

Riders must be taller than 40 inches

Riders must weigh more than 45 pounds

Riders cannot weigh more than 250 pounds

Mauna Kea Zip Line Hours of Operation:

Every day: 12 p.m. 5 p.m.

Sunset Fridays (in June & July only): 12 p.m. 8 p.m.

Schedule subject to change

Cost:

One ride: $5

Three rides: $12

All day, unlimited rides: $20

Mauna Kea Zip Line tickets must be purchased in the Aloha Gift Shop near the front entrance of the park.

Big Surf Waterpark

Motivational Monday: A workout for the whole family and a workout for when you travel

Scott Keppel, owner of Scott's Training Systems, shows us how you can get the whole family involved in this workout. He also shows us how you can stay fit with your family while you're on vacation.

GMAZ's "Summer Splash" features cool pools and more

From lakes to water parks to some of the Valley's coolest backyard pools, we're taking you all over the Valley to quench your summer thirst in all things water. Today's featured "cool" pool is in a contemporary-styled home in North Scottsdale with mountain views in all directions.

Facts about the Pool

The pool was designed to seamlessly blend with the home and site.

It is a zero-edge pool (i.e. the water level is even with the pool deck)

and a negative edge. The zero edge and negative edge allow the pool water to calm down so that the pool itself becomes like a mirror reflecting the sky and architecture.

The Spheres in the pool were designed by Scott Carson Principal PHX Architecture, along with the client's involvement. They were fabricated by Magnum Companies local to PHX.

The Spheres are lit at night with fiber optics. Great care was taken to make them appear as if they are floating on the water.

A fire pit area with a wraparound sunken bench lend a more intimate feel to an otherwise open area.

The spa was designed to look like a water feature that echoes the oculus skylight in the roof plane. Art and water together make a powerful but serene statement.

Queen of Clean-Things You Should Throw Away and One Last Thing to Do Before You Do

Those condiment packs in the kitchen drawer.

Get rid of them. It's just a matter of time until one breaks open and you have old, dry ketchup or mustard all over the drawer and everything in it. Before you do- Open a couple of packs and clean the tarnish off of copper or real brass. Squirt it on, smear around, let sit for about 10 minutes and then use paper towels to wipe off. Wash and rinse. Look at that shine!

All those extra hair ties in the drawers, on the counters, in the car.

Get rid of them! You don't need that many. Before you do - gather up a few of the better ones that aren't loaded with hair and put in a container in the kitchen to use in place of rubber bands.

Baby Stuff No more babies expected? Donate or give away those things .

Before you do- Pick out several special things and wrap in acid free tissue and put in a keepsake box. Your children will appreciate those memories later and you can also put them into a shadow box. They won't appreciate every outfit they wore so be selective.

Paperback and other books - Donate to a senior facility or care facility. Offer to friends and family.

Old stale spices - If they are a year old, toss them and replace with fresh. Once you open them, and keep opening them to use, they are exposed to air and become stale. Before you do - Use the old ones, like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to freshen air. Sit a pan on the stove and add a couple of cups of water, bring to a boil, put in spices as much as you want for the smell then gently simmer for an hour or so. Set a timer so you don't forget it. The house will smell wonderful like you have been baking.

Promotional T-Shirts - Half of the time they are the wrong size and many times your causes and likes change. Toss or donate them Before you do - Cut the plain parts of the shirt into approximately 18-inch pieces. Lightly apply a zigzag pattern of lemon oil or almond oil to the cloths. Look for oils where furniture polish is sold. Roll tightly and squeeze to distribute the oil. Put the cloths in a plastic coffee or storage container. Use for dusting. They will capture the dirt, clean the wood and leave it shining too. Wash a needed and retreat.

Old Towels and Blankets - Don’t let these take up important storage space. Donate clean ones to an animal shelter or humane society for use in the animal kennels. It will comfort the animals and you will have more space in your closets and drawers.

Clear Vases from Floral Deliveries - Do you really need all of those vases from the flowers you have received over the years? Gather them up, keep a couple of your favorites that you might use, and see if you can give the rest of them to a florist. Call to check before you take them. Otherwise donate.

Loofah - Has your bath puff or loofah been in your shower for months? Toss it! After just 3 weeks they are not sanitary and are filled with bacteria. Before you do- Your bath puff makes a great car washing tool. Natural loofah? Toss it! Toss it now!

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

It's peachy keen: Peach season is here

It's National Peach Ice Cream Day, so we're celebrating with our foodie Heather Walker, who's giving us tips on making and eating the perfect peach ice cream and some other tasty "peachy keen" dishes for summer!

