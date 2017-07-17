Tempe police still trying to ID man's body pulled from lake

Tempe police released a sketch of the man found in Tempe Town Lake. (Source: Tempe police)

Police in Tempe say they're still trying to identify the body of a man pulled from the Tempe Town Lake last month.

The body was found on June 14 east of the McClintock Bridge and police say there were no signs of foul play.

Police say the man is white or Hispanic and between the ages of 18 and 25.

They say the man is 5-foot-11, between 113 and 130 pounds and has nearly shoulder-length brown hair.

He was last seen wearing dark colored Docker pants with faint pinstripes, black t-shirt, black Nike shoes and white socks.

Police say the man doesn't have any tattoos but has a small scar on the top right side of his scalp.

A sketch of the man has been released by police in hope that somebody may be able to identify him.

