Monsoon storms slam Phoenix area with heavy rain, wind overnight

A downed power line was causing sparks, smoke at 62nd Avenue in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Large sized hail from Prescott from the monsoon storm. (Source: Jody)

The Goodyear sunset with storms brewing in the background. (Source: Sean Wolf)

Streets were flooded at the 51st Avenue and Camelback Road intersection. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix metropolitan area was slammed by another monsoon storm, bringing overwhelming rain, strong winds and lightning throughout Sunday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix metropolitan area was slammed by another monsoon storm, bringing overwhelming rain, strong winds and lightning throughout Sunday night.

The storm, which spanned from Payson to Tucson, rocked most of Arizona Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. The heavy winds and rain caused flooding and knocked down several power lines.

[SLIDESHOW: Monsoon storms slam Phoenix with heavy rain, wind overnight]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

Thousands of residents were without power overnight as APS and SRP reported 50-plus outages in the Phoenix area according to their outages maps.

One power line was down in the Glendale area, striking the ground and causing sparking near a parked vehicle, requiring Glendale fire to respond for safety.

[RELATED: Monsoon wallops state with torrential rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail]

[SLIDESHOW: Lake Pleasant storm damage from Sunday]

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gila County and Maricopa County at 9 p.m., in addition to a dust storm warning lasting until 2 a.m. and a flash flood warning issued until 1:30 a.m. for the Phoenix area.

[RELATED: Round 2: Monsoon pummels Lake Pleasant for second day in a row]

[MORE: Storm damage forces closure of Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix]

The flooding was so severe, it shut down southbound Interstate 10 at the Deck Park Tunnel for a short period of time.

Transportation officials advised drivers to slow down or avoid driving altogether.

[RAW VIDEO: Chopper aerials over Desert Canyon Club House]

The storms also prompted air traffic controllers to divert some flights bound for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to airports in Mesa, Tucson and Las Vegas.

A Desert Canyon Golf Club experienced some extensive roof damage from the monsoon storm as well.

[RELATED: Strong winds damage structures, knock over power lines triggering outages]

Luke Airforce Base in Glendale has reported the most amount of rain totals in 24 hours with 1.38 inches, followed by Thunderbird Road and Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale at .94 and Osborn Road and 64th Street in Phoenix at .91. These numbers are accurate as of 4 a.m.

In addition to the flooding in Phoenix, Gila County was hit with massive storms for the second day in a row. On Saturday, nine people were killed from flash flooding near Payson. The storms on Sunday night halted the search for a missing 27-year-old who was among the 14 who were swimming in Payson.

[RELATED: 9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson]

[MORE: Hikers trapped by Payson flash flood recount fears]

Viewer videos and emails came pouring into 3TV/CBS 5 of the torrential rain, flooding, lightning and more from the monsoon storm.

There is a chance of rain keep coming, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and a high of 99 degrees.

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2017 monsoon season]

Once the morning sun rises, Phoenix will have a better idea what damage this monsoon delivered.

6.84 inches of rain fell on base last night but we were back to building the future of airpower this AM! #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/AcrvePIgWz — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) July 17, 2017

@aprilwarnecke 1.5 inches and lost limb from the weekend. pic.twitter.com/aRIlzORIpk — Ryan Calkins (@rycalky) July 17, 2017

Storm damage at Casa De Schwartz. Big tree branch snapped! #azwx pic.twitter.com/RvdyfWrTJA — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) July 17, 2017

Overnight/early a.m repair work by our awesome crew! Thanks, guys, for restoring power safely and as quickly as possible! #azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/sqNCuA8NDn — Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) July 17, 2017

645 am Todas Daily Monsoon Outlook, Flash Flood Watch thru 10 pm tonight for central & srn portions of AZ #azwx pic.twitter.com/wSncSe3Pue — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 17, 2017

CLOSED: 59th Ave & Buckeye Rd, the intersection is CLOSED due to down power lines. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 17, 2017

Today will be a bit cooler with highs 5-7 degrees below normal for #Phoenix. Will we hit 100°? #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2017

Traffic signals are out. Tatum Blvd &Thunderbird Rd. Use caution. #PhxStorm #phxtraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) July 17, 2017

THANK YOU to our crews who worked overnight to restore power to thousands of customers! Check outage info online at https://t.co/vkGMKagOS6 — Salt River Project (@SRPconnect) July 17, 2017

See any storm damage in the West Valley from last night? Downed trees, roofs, etc...let us know. It helps us out. #azwx pic.twitter.com/BsnErUOv1Y — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2017

This is good advice if you're already on the road, but it's even better to stay home until the storm passes. #azwx #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/4MV4iZtS6T — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 17, 2017

Heavy rain has arrived on L-101 Agua Fria in the West Valley. #PhxTraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/cDxgxGDp6n — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 17, 2017

I-10 Eastbound at 7th Avenue is CLOSED due to flooded lanes in the Tunnel. #PhxTraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/X3aVnOg1K3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 17, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.