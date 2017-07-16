Hikers trapped by Payson flash flood recount fears

Witnesses said the water kept flowing for two hours, before it subsided enough so they could once again reach the trail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hikers who saw the tragic and deadly flash flood in Payson told us no one should have to experience what they witnessed.

"We were on this trail, and 10 minutes into the trail, we started seeing water flooding down, just a lot of water coming down," said Mandisa Alexander.

"Out of nowhere, a bunch of water comes rushing down," Jesse Sandoval said. He and Alexander were hiking with friends when they were caught up in the flash flood near Payson.

"It went zero to 100 that quick," Alexander said. "It was probably a good 20 seconds where I took this video, and the water is calm, and next thing I know, I look up and there's a wave of water coming down."

She captured the frightening moments on her cell phone, adding that they saw people in need of rescue and tried to help, but it was so dangerous.

"It was kind of frightening to have that feeling in the back of your head, there could be people out here needing to be saved and not much you can do about it," Alexander said.

"There was a bunch of stuff flying at us and we were way above the water, it was dramatic," Sandoval said.

They said the water kept flowing for two hours, before it subsided enough so they could once again reach the trail.

"It probably got up to about 4 feet, I would say, and where we were walking, you could see all the broken tree branches and mud everywhere," Alexander said.

They didn't hear the tragic news of the fatalities, until they got back to safety.

"I'm just lucky to be alive," Sandoval said.

"It's not something anybody should have to go through," Alexander said.

