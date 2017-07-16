SLIDESHOW: Deadly flash flood at swimming hole near Payson

A flash flood swept through a swimming hole near Payson Saturday afternoon and killed members of a family.

According to GCSO, deputies responded to a search and rescue call around 3 p.m. Saturday after heavy rains caused flash flooding in the area.

The deaths include at least one child. Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

