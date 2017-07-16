Rabid bobcat attacks 2 people, dog in Anthem

Firefighters didn't say how badly the victims were hurt. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

Officials with Arizona Game and Fish Dept. have confirmed that a bobcat that attacked two men and a dog over the weekend has tested positive for rabies.

The two men and the dog are recovering after a bobcat went after them in Anthem on Sunday.

According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, a man was walking his dog, a German Shepherd near the County Club area when a bobcat started chasing the pair.

"The German Shepherd was able to protect both itself and its owner from the bobcat when a bystander stopped to aid the man and his dog," Daisy Mountain Public Information Officer Brent Fenton said.

In a video taken by another person in the area, it appears the bystander grabbed the bobcat and tried to help pull it away from the dog at the same time the dog's owner was trying to pull it away from the bobcat.

That's when the animal bit him and the man swung the bobcat around trying to get him off.

He was bitten on his hand and arm. The bobcat then ran off into a nearby storm drain.

"It's very bizarre. This is very uncharacteristic for bobcats," said Brent Fenton.

Firefighters wrapped the man's bites and gave first aid on the scene. The bystander drove himself to the hospital and was told he would need a rabies shot.

The owner wasn't hurt.

Fenton said the bobcat stayed in the storm drain for a bit and they were waiting for the Arizona Game and Fish Department to capture the animal, but the bobcat came out of the drain and once again started acting aggressively.

"MCSO had to use lethal force to stop the threat of anybody else being injured by the bobcat," Fenton said.

Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Nathan Gonzalez said bobcats are abundant throughout Arizona, including urban areas. They can be aggressive if they become sick, trapped or are defending offspring or a territory.

Bobcats are rarely a threat to people and they commonly coexist without incident, for that reason we don't usually relocate bobcats, said Gonzalez.

To discourage bobcats from living near a residence, homeowners should:

Keep domestic animals such as small dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits, in a secure enclosure with a sturdy roof if outdoors and unattended.

Keep small dogs and cats indoors, in a secure enclosure or on a leash when outdoors.

Feed dogs and cats inside or remove any uneaten pet food left outside between feedings.

Keep the landscaping around your home neatly trimmed to cover to hide. Likewise relocate or remove piles of debris or junk.

Repair openings in fences that could allow a bobcat to easily enter the yard.

Fencing your yard is helpful, however, bobcats can jump up to 12 feet, so a 6-foot-tall fence may not deter them if they are attracted to something in the yard.

