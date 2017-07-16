Phoenix fire crews battle 2nd alarm fire at paper mill

Phoenix fire crews have put out a second alarm fire at a paper mill near 30th and Madison streets on Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, over 48 units were on scene.

[RAW VIDEO: Chopper aerials over the paper mill fire in Phoenix]

Some crews will stay on the scene "for some time" to break up piles of cardboard and paper, the fire department said. Firefighters will stay in a defensive position to make sure the flames don't reignite again and put front loaders in place to help firefighters.

Firefighters will rotate crews because of the heat and how long they have to stay there, crews said.

No one was hurt.

No nearby structures were damaged.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

