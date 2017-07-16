Jury duty scam threatening Valley residents

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about potential jury duty scam calls.

Numerous Valley residents received phone calls from scammers posing as U.S. marshals.

The scammers claimed that the victim failed to report for jury duty and were facing arrest, fines and jail time if the recipient of the call did not provide personally identifiable information and/or credit card information.

Other threats require call recipients to meet the scammers at a location to sign affidavits or face a possible home visit.

Scammers are able to use mock phone numbers that appear to come from a government agency or court. They may also provide information like titles and badge numbers of legitimate law enforcement officers or court officials, but the U.S. Marshals Service warns the public against these scammers.

Those responsible for contacting potential jurors do not request information such as Social Security numbers or credit card information or ask to meet in public to sign paperwork.

If you receive a call from a scammer, contact U.S. Marshals Service at (602) 382-8767.

