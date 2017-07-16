TREAT YO SELF: A kid-friendly science experiment to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream Month and July 16 is National Ice Cream Day. Celebrate with a tasty and fun science project your kids will love. (Source: Urban Cookies, Phoenix)

July of 1984, in my opinion, was a momentous time.

Besides a certain Arizona meteorologist being born into this world (me), it was also when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed that July would be recognized as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of July would be National Ice Cream Day.

This year, that day happens to be my birthday. Guess what flavor I'm celebrating with? Cookies and cream, baby!

When you're living out summers in the desert heat, ice cream can turn almost any frown upside down. It can also become a scrumptious science experiment you and your kids can try from your air-conditioned home. Give it a try!

INGREDIENTS AND SUPPLIES

-1/2 cup milk (whole or 2%)

-1/4 cup sugar

-1 tsp vanilla (or 2 tsp chocolate powder)

-Ice

-1 cup salt (rock salt and kosher salt work best)

-2 quart zip-lock freezer bag

-1 gallon zip-lock freezer bag

DIRECTIONS

Fill one of the quart bags with milk, sugar and vanilla. Squeeze out any air from the bag and seal tightly. Place inside the second quart bag and seal.

Fill half of the gallon bag with ice. Add salt.

Place the double-bagged milk mixture inside the ice bag and close.

Wrap the bag in kitchen towels, or wear oven mitts and shake the bag for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Once the liquid turns into a solid, you have ice cream! Add any toppings like sprinkles, cookie crumbs, chocolate chips and enjoy your homemade ice cream!

THE SCOOP

Salt makes ice melt. That's why the Arizona Department of Transportation puts salt on icy mountain roads during the winter. How does salt do this? It lowers the freezing point of water. Pure water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. When you mix water with salt, that water freezes only when the temperature is COLDER than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Since your milk mixture was surrounded by the ice cubes with salt, the ingredients got cold enough to harden and turn into ice cream.

