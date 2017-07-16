Flash flood watches issued for the high country and the Valley

The monsoon is expected to bring periods of heavy rain from the Valley to the high country of Arizona Sunday and Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Watches.

These watches begin in the high country at 11 a.m. Sunday and for the southern deserts, including Greater Phoenix at 2 p.m. Sunday. They will continue through Monday night, and will potentially be extended through Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch means quick flooding of washes, creeks, and poor drainage areas is possible. The public should be prepared to take immediate action. Never drive through flooded areas, as we have seen many water rescues happen as a result.

The monsoon high is in a favorable position, situated near the Arizona, Nevada and Utah border. This is allowing a deep flow of moisture to move into the state.

With daytime heating, storms will develop first along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains late morning, then track towards the west and southwest, potentially sending scattered storm activity into the Valley during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday and again Monday.

Along with heavy rain, strong winds, blowing dust and hail are also some of the main threats with storm development.

Rainfall totals around the Valley Saturday evening ranged anywhere from a tenth to a third of an inch. The foothills north of Metro Phoenix received three-quarters to an inch of rain.

Similar rainfall totals are expected this evening and again Monday, with some areas seeing localized heavier amounts.

Daytime highs will take a tumble as moisture moves into Arizona. For Phoenix, the forecast high Sunday is 104, with 99 Monday and 97 Tuesday.

