South Mountain improvement plan to 'preserve the Preserve'

Trails are expected to remain open during renovations. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

As the South Mountain Park prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2024, the park prepares a plan to "preserve the Preserve."

The preserve project includes plans to improve signage, add more seating, and replace port-a-potties with permanent bathrooms.

The plan is based on information provided through community workshops, comments received online and City staff. In addition, City of Phoenix ordinances define how mountain preserves are to be managed.

Officials also found access to parks and trails is the biggest obstacle for park goers, people use signage to determine if trails are designated and unknowingly use non-designated trails.

South Mountain improvement project is expected to continue through 2018.

