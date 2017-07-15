Strong winds damage structures, knock over power lines triggering outages

A home under construction in Peoria was damaged by strong winds on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Source: Viewer photo)

The monsoon storm generated strong winds Saturday, damaging buildings and knocking over power lines which caused outages around Arizona.

Around 6:30 p.m., more than 3,200 APS customers were without power, including nearly 2,500 customers in Sun City and about 800 customers in Peoria. Power was estimated to be restored around 9 p.m. for most customers affected by those outages.

The area near 91st Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway was hit hard by storms Saturday afternoon.

A number of trees toppled over, and several trampolines were picked up by strong winds and thrown from their yards.

Power lines were down along Deer Valley Road, with police taping off areas to keep drivers safe while utility crews handled the mess.

A home being built at 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road was reduced to a pile of sticks.

"We saw a lot of knocked over port-o-potties," says Brooke Ratti, who was out getting a look at the damage with her family. "This is definitely the craziest, snapped power lines, it was a pretty crazy storm."

In Phoenix, the roof at Burton Barr Central Library was damaged by the storm, causing water to enter the building.

On Saturday, the library website stated Burton Barr Central Library will be closed July 16 due to storm damage.

Winds also knocked over a power pole and caused a wooden pole to snap near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.

No injuries have been reported.

