Round 2: Monsoon pummels Lake Pleasant for second day in a row

A storm hit Lake Pleasant for the second day in a row, causing chaos on the water.

Wind and heavy rain reached the 10-lane boat ramp on the southwest side of the lake just before 5 p.m.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on scene told us preliminary reports show nobody is missing and there are at least eight damaged boats, including some that have capsized or sunk.

One of the docks floated away in the storm taking at least three boats with it, including Chris Dipiro's 23-footer.

"Today was a bad day," he said as he showed the pieces of his boat on the shore and part of the hull floating in the water. "My boat is actually at the bottom of the harbor."

Eileen Hawkins said the moments leading up to getting on land were stressful.

"It was like a cluster and everybody was trying to get out," said Eileen Hawkins.

"I’m like we have kids, we gotta get kids outta here. And the next thing you know, the boat ripped off, and I don’t even know where the boat is at this point," she explained.

Lake Pleasant has been hit by another round of bad weather. The 10-Lane boat ramp is currently closed so we may help boats out of the water. pic.twitter.com/Rs1EQfLw1Y — Maricopa County Park (@MCParks) July 16, 2017

