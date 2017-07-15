Blood-sicles, baths and 40 tons of snow: It's 'Winter in July' at the Phoenix Zoo!

Let it snow, let it snow.... wait, in July?

Well at the Phoenix Zoo Saturday, it was "Winter in July!"

Four-legged residents and two-legged visitors alike enjoyed wintertime treats. Everywhere you looked, there was snow, ice or water to cool off.

We saw a porcupine making his point on a big block of ice.

And we caught some furry fellows monkeying around in the snow.

But the best show of the day was the "trunk show." Ruby the elephant looked like the happiest animal in town as Phoenix firefighters hosed her down for a refreshing bath.

Nearly 5,000 folks showed up at the Phoenix Zoo for the 16th annual Winter in July.

The event called for more than 40 tons of snow which created a winter wonderland playground for kids and adults.

Snow targets, squirt gun targets and splash pads kept guests cool.

Meantime, animals enjoyed tasty ice treats such as blood-sicles, otter pops, and even 50-gallon ice treats filled with Gatorade and fruit for the elephants!

The Zoo’s commissary staff works weeks in advance creating more than 150 frozen treats which are enjoyed by several animals including horses, giraffe, tortoises, orangutans, zebras and more.

